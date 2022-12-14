Dec. 14, 2022 - PC Hotfix

Dev Note: The changes here will prevent easy re-secures, and was a major missing piece in the overall flow of the CTF capture type. Please share your feedback on the updated CTF mechanics after the update goes Live.



Perihelion's charged fire now shows projectiles correctly on remote clients.

Firing a weapon and switching to a repair/healing tool no longer causes a player to be stuck in an infinite firing loop on remote clients.

Fixed an issue where entering/re-entering a vehicle as a MAX suit could hide your ability HUD display.

NS-R3 Swarm variants no longer mention "Flak Detonation" in their descriptions.

Various model and animation cleanup on the NS-11C Frostbite.

Amerish Sky adjustments.

Outfit War statues on Sanctuary now display outfit information once again.

Doubled the amount of Snowman that can be spawned on a continent at once.

Snowmen no longer spawn on locked continents.

Chimera's Avalanche Tire Trails now appear on the middle set of tires.

Removed campaign currencies from the handful of store items that still used them.

Fixed an issue preventing NSO from using faction-based jump pads at the following bases:

Howling Pass (Indar)

Saurva Bio Lab (Indar)

Dahaka Amp Station (Indar)

Zurvan Amp Station (Indar)

Peris Amp Station (Indar)

Freyr Amp Station (Esamir)

Jord Amp Station (Esamir)

Naum Amp Station (Hossin)

Hurakan Amp Station (Hossin)

Ixtab Amp Station (Hossin)