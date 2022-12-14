This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for December 13th, 2022, detailing all the changes that have happened since December 5th, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

December 2022 Player Survey

It's time for another player survey! We'd love to hear from you and gather your thoughts on the game so far. These surveys help us plan for the future of Tower Unite!

Survey closes on December 18th.

You can find the survey here.

We're currently wrapping up work on the upcoming Holiday Update, which will bring with it the initial release of Condo I/O, along with a yet to be announced Condo feature. You can read everything slated for this update here.

Johanna worked on getting the Plaza ready for the Holidays.

JJosh continued working on Holiday items and furniture.

macdguy continued working on getting Condo I/O ready for it's initial release. He added events to a bunch of items, so that they can be interacted with using the Condo I/O system. He also fixed various bugs and tweaked some Holiday events. In addition, he worked on adding .webm and .ogv support to the Media Players in the Condo.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on Holiday items.

Wheezwer worked on holiday scarf designs and concept art for the Gingerbread House item.

Holiday Items WIP







Ball Race: New Map

Lifeless started working on a new Ball Race map, yet to be named.

Ball Race: New Map EARLY WIP





Miscellany

Lifeless continued working on game world maps.

Madmijk worked on bugs and smoothing out the Monorail animations.

Sketchman worked on backend improvements and fixes.

Wheezwer worked on Minigame Medallions.

Will continued working on music and sounds for SDNL.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since December 5th, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games