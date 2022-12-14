 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 14 December 2022

Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.26 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10141853

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for crash related to setting someone on fire  
Fix for crash related to capturing portraits  

Rival  
Fix for bug that caused infinite ruler turnover for your rival```Restart the game and steam if you're having problems!

