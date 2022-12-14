P.E.P is live!

Hello Everyone! P.E.P is officially live for all users!

Jump into the beautiful post apocalyptic landscape in southern Louisiana and explore the Cities, the Refineries, and the Bayou!

Play Extraction to explore the city and fight both AI/Player zombies, using an arsenal of unique weapons/throwables as you attempt to reach your extraction site.

Play as a team against infinite waves of zombies and special creatures in the Bayou while using some less than legal things stored away in vending machines.

Or play Gun Game and Dog Tags to fight other Human Survivors of the zombie outbreak in the brand new level Refinery! as AI zombie's horde attack both teams!

Check out our new in game store for COSMETIC ITEMS and new fashionable wrist wear!

We are excited to see all of you in the world of P.E.P and look forward to bringing you more content.