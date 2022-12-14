 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 14 December 2022

v0.1.021 - EA - Added Floating Damage UI 🤕 and Weapons Level#️⃣️4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the player can see how much damage he has dealt to the enemy🤕❤️‍🩹

MP5 and SKS weapons can now be upgraded up to level #️⃣️4 🔫

See you later! 🔜👀

