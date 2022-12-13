 Skip to content

Light The Lamp Hockey update for 13 December 2022

Happy Holidays from all of us!

ITS CHRISTMAS TIME... or HOCKEY TIME! OR...
WHY NOT BOTH!

Version 0.76 - Holiday Edition!

As a token of thanks and gratitude, I have decided to doll-up LTL Hockey for the holidays and did some smoothing out too!

Also, Steam Cloud should be saving the games on the cloud and I have heard the game is Steam Deck compatible but I have no way to officially tell you since we don't even have one haha!

We wish you a Happy Holiday and a Happy New Year as we get ready to take off for the Holidays.

In the meantime, have some fun with the game, we hit the final mode HARD at the beginning of 2023 and won't stop till its frickin done! [boys]

Happy Holidays to you and your families, whatever you celebrate, family is everything!

See ya next year!

-Jordan

