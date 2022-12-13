Version 2.1.0: Characters, Amulets, Terminal Command Cycling, Dashing, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10141049 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 22:46:14 UTC by Wendy

5 New Characters to play as!

Recruit

- Basic, well rounded character.

Ghost

- Low HP. High Damage. Dash is replaced by a teleport. Moving initiates a phase state.

Scientist

- Slow. Dash is replaced by a teleport. Moving creates an electrical field.

Tank

- Slow. High HP. Comes with a built-in Steadfast passive.

Mercenary

- Fast. Low HP. High damage.

Amulets!

Ruby - set enemies on fire



Saphire - haze enemies and make them flee you



Emerald - snare and slow enemies



Amethyst - Poison enemies until they die



Diamond - Enemies explode into shards upon death.



New Terminal Autocommand

The terminal now stores commands and puts them on a cycle of up to three commands. The cycle will automatically activate commands and loops until changed.

Improved performance and rebalancing!

Various rebalancing of enemies and arenas so that scaling feels better. Lower kernel levels are more engaging and the game should progress a lot smoother both during the match, between kernel levels and between arenas.

The game now has greatly improved performance, and a new option to enable and remove glow effects (on by default). This acts as a minimalist light mode and still looks as good as the normal graphics mode. I've added the ability to enable old glow effects should you want.

The game also has had various behind-the-scenes code optimizations and has a new dynamic low graphics mode where the game will auto-kick into a pseudo-low graphics mode if your fps drop too much for too long.

Fixes/balance changes

Fixed OSIRIS boss fight crash

Fixed frostbite cursor rarities potentially crashing the game

Weapon rarity now gives a 5% damage buff instead of 10%. (Only applies to primaries)

Fixed sword cursor not being purchasable in the shop/crashing

Fixed a bug where the spawn reward timer wouldn't give rewards

Fixed a bug where clicked would be set true after beginning the game (this allowed you to damage an enemy one time with a melee attack)

Primary projectile damage and piercing reduced

Melee autoattack is faster and melee now has a larger attack area for non-crit attacks

Changed health pack default to q and special pack to be e

Fixed an issue where damaged visuals wouldn't play

Greatly improved performance of the entire game when enemies start to stack up

Changed achievements to better reflect current game state