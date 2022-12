Share · View all patches · Build 10141003 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 22:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes:

Balancing:

Adjusted enemy health to increase at a more consistent rate per level

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug with chests sometimes dropping 12 or more items

Fixed a bug caused by grabbing an object

Fixed a bug with Juggernaut using too much mana

Fixed bugs with saving a quest orb in a stash

Fixed a bug with illuminators not displaying their image on the character

Graphics:

Redid the chest sprites

Changed the image of the skill Waterball’s icon.