Patch 4.6.1 is live!

• Game Speed - Killer, Survivors and Props are slower again

• Multiplayer - Fixed that sometimes, after the end of the match, the rating was not calculated correctly

• Gameplay - Hit registration improved

• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes the camera was shaking in Spectator mode

• Killers - Fixed that Whirl of Clown did not hit small props from below

• Killers - Shot of Clown improved

• Killers - Added a 2 second cooldown for Banshee's flight

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Survivors can't get up after being knocked down and self-reanimation

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes the Survivor would disappear for a second when chairing to the Hypnochair

• Survivors - Fixed that if Jun successfully uses the Lockpick when another Survivor dies and there are two Survivors left, the game ends

• Audio - Fixed that when chairing a Survivor on a Hypnochair by a Clown, a double voice sound happened

• Animation - Improved Clown animation

• Main Menu - Fixed that sometimes, at the start of the game, perks were displayed as blocked

• Main Menu - Fixed that the class level was displayed incorrectly in customization

• UI - General improvements and fixes

• Achievements - Fixed that Prestige achievement didn’t work