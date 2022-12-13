Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.3)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the Deafening Strike perk: Deafens enemies, preventing them from reacting to sounds during the mission
- Added the Night Raid perk: Attack in the dark of night after cutting off the electricity to the building
- Added the Tear Gas perk: Sprays tear gas into the building's ventilation
Improvements
- Changed the way the scan perk accumulates: the spot radiuses are now reduced instead of stacking spots
- Merged the Door Smasher and Lock Picker skills
- Merged the Runner and Agile skills
- Tweaked the price of the grenades
- Added the new objective icons
- Added skills icons
- Improved the grenade target tooltips
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the perk purchase button displayed during the execution phase
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch