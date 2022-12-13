-- Fixed Sap icon and description
-- Fixed Gray Owlian Guardian skill description not mentioning the number of guardians.
-- Fixed Lionidas being offered for free at the black market.
-- Fixed Card Revitalise sometimes getting stuck on screen.
-- Fixed sometimes black screen when starting with custom hero/random hero.
-- Rebalanced some enemies on the 2nd and 3rd circles.
-- Rebalanced Demon Hunter event.
-- Fixed Burn and Flame Skin interaction causing the unit to die instantly.
Hadean Tactics update for 13 December 2022
Patch 0.5.08
