Patch 0.5.08

-- Fixed Sap icon and description

-- Fixed Gray Owlian Guardian skill description not mentioning the number of guardians.

-- Fixed Lionidas being offered for free at the black market.

-- Fixed Card Revitalise sometimes getting stuck on screen.

-- Fixed sometimes black screen when starting with custom hero/random hero.

-- Rebalanced some enemies on the 2nd and 3rd circles.

-- Rebalanced Demon Hunter event.

-- Fixed Burn and Flame Skin interaction causing the unit to die instantly.