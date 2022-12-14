Escape Academy Patch 1.07 is Now Live!

Hello Fellow Escapists!

The Coin Crew Games team has been hard at work pulling together a patch for our first DLC with some bug fixes and UX polish! We appreciate everyone's patience in getting this patch live across all platforms as we wanted to make sure this addressed the issues that discouraged some folks from finishing the DLC.

Full patch notes are below-- but be warned! There are some puzzle spoilers below (for the last two levels). Read at your own risk!

High GPU consumption on Very High / Ultra graphics settings fixed.

A handful of desync errors have been addressed.

[spoiler]Chatterbox Achievement not activating on the base game after talking to the appropriate amount of characters is fixed.[/spoiler]

[spoiler]On "The Experiment" the bugs on the rotating discs math puzzle (attached to the turret) have been fixed. [/spoiler]

[spoiler]On "Into the Capture Dimension" the laser-maze puzzle no longer completes itself before the mirrors are placed correctly. [/spoiler]

[spoiler]On "Into the Capture Dimension" the issue where the mirror tiles on the laser-maze puzzle get stuck on top of each other has been fixed. [/spoiler]

[spoiler]On "Into the Capture Dimension," based on user feedback, we've implemented a system that will reveal where previously triggered bombs and number tiles are on the board so it's not a complete board reset every time a bomb is triggered. [/spoiler]

Thanks a bunch for everyone's feedback so far and to those who have supplied us buglogs and other helpful information. We're grateful so many of you care enough to help us continue to make Escape Academy a better title.

Coin Crew Games