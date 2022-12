Share · View all patches · Build 10140424 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 20:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay

-Some out of sync stuff on coop mode fixed AGAIN!!!

(Please Carnotaurus don't do more weird things...)

-Get stuck in some parts of the waterfall cave fixed

-Glitchy vision in the house while opening doors fixed

-Cant revive players fixed

Non-Gameplay

-Matchmaking stuck on "selecting predator" fixed

-Added more information on matchmaking menu

-Fixed can't create private games on coop mode