Omega Strikers update for 13 December 2022

The mobile beta for Omega Strikers starts now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
It's time to touch glass. You can play Omega Strikers on mobile right now.

Like the PC Open Beta, this test will run from now until Jan 1, 2023.

Cross-play with PC is enabled, and so is cross-progression via account linking. This link explains how to set up account linking when you start playing on mobile.

Sign up to play on iOS here.

Sign up to play on Android here.

REWARDS FOR MOBILE TESTERS

To show our appreciation for those of you who help us test the mobile versions of the game, anyone who plays two consecutive days of the mobile beta will be permanently granted the Comfy Juliette emote in-game.

Playing for seven consecutive days will earn you a blobbo goal explosion!

Please let us know your thoughts about how the game is feeling on mobile. We've got more work to do before it's fully ready, so your feedback will meaningfully impact the changes we make before launch.

Ody team out <3

