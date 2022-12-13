 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 13 December 2022

Update v0.2.28

Last edited by Wendy

Fix :
Fix bug where the end of contract does not appear if the player and the entity die at the same time.
Fix bug success steam.
Warp effect will not be visible after banishment.
Hand held items no longer destroy the shield.

Changes :
Adjustments to the abilities of some entities.
Various translations.
The Easy difficulty mode has been adjusted for beginners.
Cursed walls will be more visible.

New features:
Item wheel
In-game settings are accessible with a double Esc.
Your settings have been reset.

