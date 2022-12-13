Update v0.2.28

Fix :

Fix bug where the end of contract does not appear if the player and the entity die at the same time.

Fix bug success steam.

Warp effect will not be visible after banishment.

Hand held items no longer destroy the shield.

Changes :

Adjustments to the abilities of some entities.

Various translations.

The Easy difficulty mode has been adjusted for beginners.

Cursed walls will be more visible.

New features:

Item wheel

In-game settings are accessible with a double Esc.

Your settings have been reset.