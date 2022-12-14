Archers and Artillery 4.0

Legates,
After nearly two months of coding, modeling, and perfecting the new ballistics calculator on the starting farm, I am proud to present the much anticipated Archers and Artillery major update! Archers and Artillery hopes to expand the ranged combat ecosystem in Warlord: Britannia.
The Testudo formation will now be put to its ultimate test, defending Roman lives against a hail of incoming arrows. Keep an eye on the sky, position your formation well, and keep your troops upgraded to minimize casualties from this new threat.
To get back on the offensive, a Thracian Cohort has been called up to bolster your Legion’s ranged capabilities with their professional archers. In addition, a number of Scorpion and Ballista launchers are now at your disposal. In dire circumstances, or when wanting to instill a sense of shock and awe into the barbarian forces, use the Incendiary ammunition option.
For players new to Warlord, or those finding themselves struggling initially to gain the upper hand in Britannia, a new difficulty setting was added to the Options menu. Legate is the default, with no modifier. Centurion decreases damage dealt to Romans by 50%. Warlord increases damage dealt to Romans by 50%.
This update introduces a number of interwoven elements that are difficult to balance against one another. Please reach out on Steam and Discord with balance suggestions! And as always, do not hesitate to notify me of bugs. I rely on all of your help in this regard!
Update Log:
- Added Archer unit type with 2 new ranks
- Added 2 extra-strength Auxiliary Archer centuries
- Added Archer tent
- Added Archer guard point
- Added 2 Archer Quests and 2 Steam Achievements
- Added Scorpion launcher and ammo types
- Added Ballista launcher and ammo types
- Added Engineering unit type with 4 new ranks
- Added 6 Scorpion teams
- Added 2 Ballista teams
- Added Engineering tent
- Added Artillery guard point
- Added 5 Artillery Quests and 3 Steam Achievements
- Added Platform structure
- Added News section with links in the Main menu
- Added Ranged Combat section to the Help menu
- Added new music track
- Added Archer and Artillery exhibits to the Museum
- Added difficulty setting in Options menu
- Added Indirect Fire toggle to Legion menu
- Added Incendiaries toggle to Legion menu
- Added new projectile behaviors when hitting armor
- Added barbarian archers mixed into all groups
- Added new Hold/Open Fire (N) keybind for ranged units
- Improved AI ragdoll forces when dying
- Adjusted Testudo spacing
- Adjusted shield height when blocking
- Adjusted weather cycle to reduce rain and storms slightly
- Fixed Primus Pilus behavior in formation
- Fixed missing Quest errors
- Optimized audio code
- Optimized AI targeting
Changed files in this update