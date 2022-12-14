Archers and Artillery 4.0

Legates,

After nearly two months of coding, modeling, and perfecting the new ballistics calculator on the starting farm, I am proud to present the much anticipated Archers and Artillery major update! Archers and Artillery hopes to expand the ranged combat ecosystem in Warlord: Britannia.

The Testudo formation will now be put to its ultimate test, defending Roman lives against a hail of incoming arrows. Keep an eye on the sky, position your formation well, and keep your troops upgraded to minimize casualties from this new threat.

To get back on the offensive, a Thracian Cohort has been called up to bolster your Legion’s ranged capabilities with their professional archers. In addition, a number of Scorpion and Ballista launchers are now at your disposal. In dire circumstances, or when wanting to instill a sense of shock and awe into the barbarian forces, use the Incendiary ammunition option.

For players new to Warlord, or those finding themselves struggling initially to gain the upper hand in Britannia, a new difficulty setting was added to the Options menu. Legate is the default, with no modifier. Centurion decreases damage dealt to Romans by 50%. Warlord increases damage dealt to Romans by 50%.

This update introduces a number of interwoven elements that are difficult to balance against one another. Please reach out on Steam and Discord with balance suggestions! And as always, do not hesitate to notify me of bugs. I rely on all of your help in this regard!

