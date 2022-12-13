Puzzler's Pack Free DLC Update EP7 v2.0.0 (Happy Anniversary Edition!)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy 1-year anniversary, Puzzlers! Can you believe it's already been 365 days since we first ventured into that confounded cube? A lot of love went into this game’s release and we hope you’ve enjoyed the first of three DLC packs for our game! Cheers to more years of Pocket Dungeon splendor!

Puzzler’s Pack NEW Content Overview

New Quandary Runs:

Polar Knight

" Spinwulf Throw " Refract Ability Challenge: Bring your loyal Spinwulves to the puzzle! They fetch items and attack foes.

" Bring your loyal Spinwulves to the puzzle! They fetch items and attack foes. "Avalanche" Character Challenge: Snow builds up with each attack. Once full, an avalanche falls on the well!

New Game Mode: Weekly

You can now play a new mode called “Weekly”! Each week, a new seed and set of rules will be generated. Play as many times as you want with any character to achieve a high score!

Quandary Changes

Bag Spawner:

Reduced spawn rate by half when fighting a boss.

Mech Forever:

Increased Steel Block spawns. (+15% chance of turning a regular block into steel).

Total Bash (When using an Ability to move 1 space):

Lose 1 HP every 2 steps.

You don’t go below 1 HP.

Well Buried:

After defeating a unit there will be a 1-turn grace period before the column starts refilling.

Increased the buried meter buildup speed from 1.9 to 2.1.

General

You can now swap Knight ability in the Guidebook.

You can now cycle unit portraits in the Guidebook by pressing the Ability Button.

Bump Assist can now be edited to allow for extra bumps or infinity.

New setting in Game Options for enabling / disabling certain cutscenes.

Multiple sprite updates.

Fleeto now jumps to a random spot on the Hedge Farm.

Music is now set to stereo.

The player now draws over the game over VFX.

New “Set Seed” option in the pause menu (inside the camp).

Updated King Knight’s bash VFX.

(Controller) You can now use the right joystick to examine units / shift through a Joustus deck.

Increased Stick of Ram’s base price from 8k to 10k.

Reduced relic unlock prices, now it caps at 20k.

Reduced price to grow beanstalk from 100k to 20k.

Only the first Quandary you unlock is free now.

Reduced price of costumes from 2k to 1k.

Characters in Castle Quandary are always present with updated positions.

Bug Fixes

Fixed crash when clones drink potions as Shuffle B.

Fixed a hole that could get you soft-locked inside Chester’s Shop when using Scrap Knight B. (However, now that is a safe spot you can teleport to somewhere nearby).

Fixed Nimbus Balloon not working on Propeller Knight’s pits.

Fixed Globbers did not stay stationary.

Fixed Steam not opening the game on certain occasions.

Fixed Meal Tickets given by Percy’s shortcut would be removed on the first stage.

Fixed the Boss Door would lower itself when opened.

Fixed Prism Knight’s clones would not get a copy of your item if durability was 1.

Fixed Prism Knight’s clones would never run out of item durability.

Fixed Wildcard would not work against Ratsploders.

Fixed Conveyor Belts underneath portals would be removed when returning to the well from a sideroom.

Fixed Knights in Castle Quandary would always be set to their base ability.

Fixed chests wouldn’t display their HP when on top of Mole Knight B.

Fixed that Shrinemaster would trigger Ratsploders on defeat.

Fixed crash when entering a sideroom when a Grapps was a tile above you.

ATTENTION MAC USERS

Due to an error on Mac not detecting Steam, save data will have to be stored on a local, non-Steam folder.

You can backup your save data by:

Copying it from this location:

admin/Library/Application Support/Steam/userdata/[userid]/1184760/

admin/Library/Application Support/Steam/userdata/[userid]/1184760/ To this location:

admin/Library/Application Support/Yacht Club Games/Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon/

When the bug is fixed, you can use the local save-data copy and place it back in the steam save-data folder.

We apologize for the inconvenience but will notify you in a future patch update once this is addressed. Your save data can be resumed on the local file and transferred back to the Steam save data location once Steam support is re-enabled.