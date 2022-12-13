Happy Festive Season everyone! As you could probably guess, this update marks the start of the Festive Season. This holiday event will run until January 2! The Festive Season celebrates Winter Solstice, Christmas, and the New Year. You'll find multiple cosmetics for each of these holidays in this event! This update also brings a Christmas-themed metagame that will last for the duration of the event, and a new Christmas-themed weapon that will be permanently available in the shop! All players will also receive the Gift Scythe upon logging in!

New Weapon: Killing Lights

Defense weapon for Shazia the Dream

The weapon forgoes the pick potential Hypnotic Chain possesses, in favor of sustained presence and knockback-based area denial.

Attack: Knockback on hit has been increased significantly, but the attack animation will briefly pause upon hitting an enemy; this pause also affects attack delay.

Ability: Chaining an enemy will not subdue them; instead, the user's Static Charge will gradually increase until it reaches the target's maximum health. Static Charge grants armor to the user. If the user takes damage while they possess a Static Charge, some of the Static Charge will be lost, but a pulse of electricity will be released, damaging and knocking back any nearby enemies. The pulse's damage and knockback is dependent on how much Static Charge was consumed. Static Charge will automatically be lost after not chaining any enemies or taking any damage for 5 seconds.

New Temporary Shop Items:

Fresh Overwear (2023) (Common Holiday Outfit)*****

2023 (Common Holiday Emote)*****

* These items will only be available during 2022's Festive Season event. After the event ends, they will become permanently unavailable!

New Variety Gashapon Items:

Snow Thrower (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Soul Crusher)

Chimney Sweep (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Firewall)

Gift of Giving (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Lil' Clinic)

Festive Wrath (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Unfathomable Fury)

Brain Freeze (Common Holiday Reaper Outfit)

Overnight Shipping (Common Holiday Watcher Outfit)

Miss Cocoa (Common Holiday Pet)

Snowflake (Common Holiday Emote)

Cheers! (Common Holiday Emote)

Magic Sleigh (Rare Holiday Chair)

Holiday Rush

A Christmas tree spawns near the middle of the map. Whenever an objective is complete, an ornament appears somewhere on the map for the team that completed the objective! Only one ornament will appear at a time. Maps that are too small or do not contain a valid objective will not be able to trigger this metagame.

Ornaments can only be picked up by one team, but anyone on that team can pick them up. The player that picks up the ornament must deliver it to the Christmas tree.

If a player is KO'd while carrying the ornament, they will drop it for the enemy team to pick up!

When a player successfully delivers an ornament to the Christmas tree, their whole team will receive a temporary buff!

Each ornament you successfully deliver to the Christmas Tree will be added to an Exclusive Memento at the end of the round!

Balancing Adjustments

Back Alley Invitation now initially deals less attack damage, but will have its attack damage penalty (compared to Hypnotic Chain's attack damage) completely removed at 100% sapped bonus.

Obtaining more than 100% sapped bonus will not increase the attack damage further.

Halo's allied heal upon attack has been increased.

Recourse's allied heal upon attack has been decreased.

Recourse's attack damage has been increased. Recourse seemed to be a better option than Halo in most, if not all scenarios. These balance changes aim to establish Halo as having a larger, unmatched focus on direct healing, while shifting Recourse a little more towards combat support.

Shazia the Dream's chain now has a weaker grappling effect while holding the flag.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Lil' Clinic Wardens attempting to target allies through walls. Allies would not actually be healed through walls as the Warden would immediately stop targetting them; however, this was still an issue as it would prevent valid allies from being healed.

Fixed an issue with hosting a dedicated game server on the same machine where automatic login was enabled resulting in the game server not properly initializing the game. Note that this issue would not occur if the host used a Steam login and had copied the game files (excluding the Steam DLLs) to a separate directory before hosting the server.



Miscellaneous