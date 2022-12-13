 Skip to content

Radio Free Europa update for 13 December 2022

Hotfix - 0.6.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes an issue where the incorrect consumable item could be fabricated.

At the salvage menu, the button prompts will change based on which input device is used

