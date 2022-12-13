 Skip to content

Real Feel update for 13 December 2022

Complete Game Optimization Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During ongoing testing of the Early Access development of Real Feel it became clear that we severely overestimated the performance specs of the average gamers current machine. It was always our goal to achieve the highest fidelity and quality as far as visuals and HDR rendering techniques for our simulation.

Based on reviews and response from the public it's become clear that we overshot the mark a bit as to what we thought would be reasonable from a performance perspective. We realize that most users do not have a extreme high level GPU that is required to accomplish the current real time rendering demands for a smooth gaming experience.

With this in mind, we have performed a Complete Game Optimization Update that addresses many of these issues while we hope that the original intention and quality of the game has not been diminished. Let us know how we're doing and if you game experience has been improved by this recent update.

