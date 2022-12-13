December 13th Patch

We hope everyone had a wonderful weekend. Here is what is included in today's patch:

Fixes:

UI now shows correct key to press based on keyboard layout.

Players should not spawn in a position outside the walkable map. Bug previously seen while upgrading player home.

Marcelo's tool upgrade mails will now stack in your mailbox, preventing new upgrades from being lost if previous upgrade are not retrieved from the mailbox.

Work in Progress (that we keep pushing because we are working on critical bugs, we know!)

Keybinding

We will continue to add more visual feedback so there is less confusion with what keys to use / what to do

Correcting quality ranked items not working food recipes

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

If you are still experiencing the 'upgraded tools not being sent to mailbox' bug, please send us your log and save files!

Have a great week, the Blue Oak Bridge Team