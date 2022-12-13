Dev branch update 1.21

Update 1.21 is now live on Development branch on Steam, bringing rare fur variations, vehicle radio, new tasks, improvements and fixes, and more to Way of the Hunter.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.21 patch notes:

Added: Vehicle radio

Added: Animals rare variations - melanistic mule deer, melanistic roe deer, albino white-tailed deer, albino red deer

(MP) Added: Host’s taxidermies appear in their multiplayer session

Added: Loading screen tips

Added: Additional objectives - 6 new tasks for Nez Perce Valley, 5 new tasks for Transylvania

Tweaked: Improved Main menu UI

Difficulty selection before starting new game

Difficulty selection in main menu

Tweaked: Improved character animations

Fixed: Greylag goose and Ross’s goose sometimes T-posing in killcam

Fixed: Missing teeth of animals in inspect

Fixed: Vehicle physics - Players able to flip car or throw it in the air with character

Fixed: Environmental issues - tree placed inside a rock, misplaced water texture

Fixed: Large animals sometimes didn’t fit in hunting overview

Fixed: Waterfowl getting stuck in loop flying between two near need zones

(MP) Partially fixed: Opening claim screen triggers respawn of dead animal bodies

(MP) Fixed: Players not seeing gamer tags in hunting map

(MP) Fixed: Clients not able to hear some animal cues (squeaking)

(MP) Fixed: Private areas behaving different for client and host

(MP) Fixed: Taxidermized animal from MP was not available in SP

Known issues:

A large number of active tracking markers may cause FPS drops

Before you opt into the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version and other platforms as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!