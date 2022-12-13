Public Beta for v1.0.8u

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NOTE: Game saves and wolves are compatible with the last patch, v1.0.8t, but multiplayer is not -- you can do multiplayer games only with players who have this beta. Beta is available for Windows and Mac.

BETA 1[/h2]

NEW:

Once you have a mate, a new Mate tab appears in Pack Info, where you can see your mate's attributes and genetics, and write a short biography if you wish. (Bio is saved with the game save.)

Snow remains at high elevations in the springtime. Snow coverage is now synced correctly between the terrain and rocks, trees, and other objects, based on elevation.

[h2]

BUGS FIXED:[/h3]

Some small gaps in deep snow.

Small birds fly out from snow-covered sagebrush in winter.

[h2]

TO GET THE BETA BUILD