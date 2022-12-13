V0.12412 - Placeable Ammo Racks (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10139755 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 18:39:31 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Restructured almost the entirety of the game's behind the scenes in this one, which took most of the time.

It's a good deal more clean now, though I'd expect one or two bugs in just about any part of the game.

This is necessary to reduce future bugs, speed up features and make major preparations for mod support.

Additions

Added minimum graphics preset, designed to be the bare minimum graphics possible.

Screen space reflections are now possible. Before/After:





Nvidia DLSS is now possible, this can give an enormous performance boost. Limited to the most performant setting as higher quality settings were conflicting with another process.

Added maximum graphics preset, with screen space reflections, more accurate ambient occlusion and soft shadow filtering.

Added arrows to dropdowns to cycle through options.

Min and max cannon rotation limits now displayed as text at the end of the range of motion visualizations.

Attempting to load a blueprint from a version above the current now requires a confirmation. Only works on newly saved blueprints.

Invert vertical look now applies in photomode.

Loader now has a position in the damage model. They're located just behind the cannon they're loading. This was the last of the chance damage based internals.

Fixes

Fixed camera height changing when inputting text in the designer.

Fixed camera jitter when AI command menu is open.

Fixed cursor sync issues when opening multiple gameplay menus at once.

Fixed UI sync issues when pausing the game while gameplay menus are open.

Stopped terrain on 'Fields' map disappearing until reload, past a certain distance.

Fixed flameout effects on culled blown-off turrets re-enabling in the designed and not turning off.

Changes

Ammo racks are now placed manually. This is a test for placeable internals, so it's not recommended to replace all racks in your vehicles until this is moved to the stable branch (things may change or be reverted).



The change allows them to be physical locations in the damage model, instead of a (space used by ammo) / (total space) random chance. This also allows distance to be taken into account, meaning cannons further from their rack will take longer to load. Ammo storage display now shows how much longer the current rack takes to load than the fastest rack in the vehicle.

Scale limits are now 3D. Lost some scale limit info with this one. If you load a design and parts have been resized, don't save it and let me know. This lets various hatches (e.g. rectangular) have smaller limits in certain directions.

Internal component visualizations no longer visible outside of the vehicle.

Decal designer no longer allows parts other than decals to be selected/detached.

Reworked exhaust visual effect.

Decals now visible from further away.

Exhaust visual effect darkness now changes with cylinder displacement and engine technology.

Exhaust volume now scales with total engine volume divided by the number of exhausts.

Overhauled dropdowns to improve UX and reduce clunk. Notably changed the mouse press and release handling, allowing things like click-drag-release to expand and select an option quickly.

Display resolution options now refreshed when the current display is changed.

Removed descriptions for anti aliasing options.

Changed a twin transmission downside description from "Functions poorly with a small number of gears" to "Functions poorly with a small gear range".

Sliders now snap to their nearest step, instead of moving smoothly - then rounding to the nearest step.

Removed "Drive moving to position" command until it is better implemented.

Doubled the impulse required to knock parts off the vehicle.

Shell marks no longer disabled on destroyed vehicles.

Updated all built-in designs.

Thanks for your patience during these rewrites, I know they're not exactly thrilling, content-wise.

Fortunately there's a big batch of new parts in the works, which should make up for it.