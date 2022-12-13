Hotfix 1.1.1 is now available!

We are excited to announce that we have patch 1.1.1 ready for you all to download and install! Thank you all so much for your patience while we worked to get this patch out to you, so please update when you see it and let us know how it works for you.

CHANGES:

Holiday Tree presents are only delivered at night.

CRASH FIXES:

Buildings that get destroyed with stuffed creatures hanging from them will no longer crash if the building is destroyed.

Fixed crash that could occur from charge attacking grass of clovers.

BUG FIXES: