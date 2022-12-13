Chinese language is fixed
We found problems with displaying text in some languages. In this update, we have fixed several languages, in particular Chinese. We are currently working on fixing all supported languages
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We found problems with displaying text in some languages. In this update, we have fixed several languages, in particular Chinese. We are currently working on fixing all supported languages
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update