House of Ghosts update for 13 December 2022

Chinese language is fixed

Build 10139635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chinese language is fixed

We found problems with displaying text in some languages. In this update, we have fixed several languages, in particular Chinese. We are currently working on fixing all supported languages

