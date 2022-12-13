Patch 2: Some more small tweaks

Hey again, just tossing out a few more tweaks, nothing too big just yet.
- Nerfed Sue's passive a small bit
- Buffed most other character's to make up for their generally higher difficulty
- Adjusted the late game exp curve again to make things a bit harder in the later floors
- Nerfed a few of the seed upgrades as the Botanist tree was a little too strong at the moment.
Glad to hear some of the visibility options we added have helped. If you have any other suggestions let us know!
