Patch 2: Some more small tweaks

Hey again, just tossing out a few more tweaks, nothing too big just yet.

Nerfed Sue's passive a small bit

Buffed most other character's to make up for their generally higher difficulty

Adjusted the late game exp curve again to make things a bit harder in the later floors

Nerfed a few of the seed upgrades as the Botanist tree was a little too strong at the moment.

Glad to hear some of the visibility options we added have helped. If you have any other suggestions let us know!