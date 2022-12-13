 Skip to content

Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 13 December 2022

Patch 1.02 - Various small things

Build 10139388

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Again we fixed a bunch of typos ;) - thanks for reporting!

Also:
Fixed a bug where Auras crafting would not give you an antidote but bandages instead.

