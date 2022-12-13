Modified Golem destruction so that blocks fly away according to the direction of projectile travel.

Fixed bug where Kamikaze's did not always respect pathfinding and sometimes became fond of running through walls.

Kamikaze mechanic refined as they didn't always activate when necessary.

Kamikaze bomb explosion area of effect and force are now set per-level. As a result, Kamikaze's come in varying degree's of danger according to level.

Added Rocket Fire step to tutorial. Rockets can now be fired in the tutorial.

Fixed bug where occasionally player controls would not unlock after using elevator.

Cannon Tower physics now ease in after being impacted by a projectile to prevent complete destruction.

Screenshots for Siege Selection Screen changed

Player jetpack sound now always works.