Once Upon A Siege update for 13 December 2022

BETA 2.69

Build 10139246

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Modified Golem destruction so that blocks fly away according to the direction of projectile travel.

  • Fixed bug where Kamikaze's did not always respect pathfinding and sometimes became fond of running through walls.

  • Kamikaze mechanic refined as they didn't always activate when necessary.

  • Kamikaze bomb explosion area of effect and force are now set per-level. As a result, Kamikaze's come in varying degree's of danger according to level.

  • Added Rocket Fire step to tutorial. Rockets can now be fired in the tutorial.

  • Fixed bug where occasionally player controls would not unlock after using elevator.

  • Cannon Tower physics now ease in after being impacted by a projectile to prevent complete destruction.

  • Screenshots for Siege Selection Screen changed

  • Player jetpack sound now always works.

  • Player jetpack no longer sticky for one or two seconds after lifting off.

