Q4 2022 Update.

Quite an important update. Here we have updated the version of the Unity Engine for the game to a newer one. The game has noticeably better performance, and it still looks good.

Release notes:

Better game performance.

Improved product stability. More security checks for potential crash events.

More plant objects on some planets, including a new animal on one of the planets. (more animals planned in the future)

Enemy AI improvement. Enemy mechs now try to hunt friendly mechs by estimating their location and then trying to choose the most convenient direction of movement, instead of mainly pushing forward, which, despite the protections, sometimes caused them to go outside the battlefield.

The product gained the ability to scale higher and better. Faster delivery and analysis time.

Potential risks:

the game had a tendency to crash (overload the GPU) when fast ballistic shots were used during combat in the Unity editor (debug version). This problem was not found during 5 hours of testing in the Release version. There is a chance that something similar can happen on weaker graphics cards.

Please let us know if anyone notices such a problem.