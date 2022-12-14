Tempest | Major Update v0.8.0.0

Welcome back, we’ve got an update for you.

With all of the recent paranormal interference, the weather around certain locations has become more hazardous and intense! Ghosts have been haunting locations longer and longer each night, with some disappearing just before the sun comes up. Will you brave these new conditions?

With this update comes a host of small features, improvements, and options! Additionally, there will also be another larger update in the near future (8.1) to add more features and surprises!

If you are currently forcing DirectX10, please disable it as that will possibly cause issues and crashes!





From now until Early January, you can take part in the Phasmophobia 2022 Holiday event!

Earn yourself a Unique Holiday Trophy for your collection as well as an exclusive Holiday ‘22 ID card and badge!

Find out more information by clicking the Holiday Sticker on the main menu

Custom Difficulty

With the addition of Custom Difficulty, we’ve seen so many exciting, unique and challenging games being created, but we’d like to redirect what the purpose of Custom games is, and there are several reasons why:

We’d like Custom Difficulty to be primarily used for fun and interesting games, with unique twists, similar to other games with a “Custom games” mode, without the worry of how much you’re getting out of it.

It’s very difficult to balance each option’s rewards to have a corresponding and fair reward multiplier. Because of this, it’s incredibly quick to create games that are potentially much easier or faster than their default difficulty counterparts but give the same or even more rewards, which makes the default modes redundant.

With our analytics and player data, we can see that the large majority of players still play Intermediate and Professional.

Having a set reward per custom option makes them very fragile and limits what we can change for the default difficulties, or any future difficulties we’d like to add to the game.

Lastly, with the large upcoming changes with Progression 2.0, we’d like experience and money to be gained fairly for every player, and try to avoid any cheesy reward tactics if we can.

Because of these reasons, we’re making the following changes to Custom’s rewards:

Custom Difficulty will now have an 80% reduction applied to the reward multiplier

We know this is a huge change, but this should separate custom games into a challenge and fun mode, and keep the default difficulties as the main route for character progression.

In the second part of this major update (coming soonTM), we’ll be adding something special for those wanting a regular, harder challenge than Nightmare and something super special!

Note: Current and future challenges (like the Apocalypse Challenge) will still be accessible in Custom and still grant trophies for your collection.

Investigation bonuses

To compensate for the above changes, we’re adding some additional rewards for playing well in the default difficulties, which will reward players who have the sharpest eye for ghost identification.

We’ll also be changing the rewards for secondary objectives, to encourage players to complete the primary objective each game instead of ignoring it.

Added “Payments” page to the journal

Investigation bonus

If you can identify the ghost correctly and escape alive, you will double the money and experience you earn for the primary and secondary objectives you complete during that contract!

Perfect Investigation bonus

If you manage to complete the above but additionally; collect the bone, and fill your journal with 3-star photos, you will gain an additional sum of money and experience on top of the Investigation bonus!

Secondary objectives have had their rewards reduced to make way for the Investigation bonuses

Note: Investigation bonuses are affected by the difficulty multiplier!

With every update, we like to look into which ghosts need some love. We found that some ghosts needed some buffs and some needed changes to help with low evidence runs!

All ghosts

Hunting ghosts’ model flickers are now synced across all players (which should also help hunt photo reliability)

When hunting, ghosts now affect lights at the same range as equipment, if on the same floor.

[spoiler]Raiju – 15m [/spoiler]

[spoiler]All other ghosts - 10m[/spoiler]

Wraith

Wraiths have been adjusted to match their journal description better

[spoiler]Wraith will never step in a salt pile [/spoiler]

Updated journal weakness

Obake

Obake have finally remembered how to shapeshift!

[spoiler]During a hunt, Obake have a 6.66% chance each time it flickers to shapeshift into a different ghost’s form. They will then return back to their original form. [/spoiler]

[spoiler]This is guaranteed to happen at least once per hunt, so keep your eyes peeled! [/spoiler]

Revenant

The legendary Revenant has been left behind in the ranks of the new threatening ghosts. So, we’re finally returning some former glory to the speed beast, and adjusting how this ghost hunts, hopefully placing them back on the podium!

[spoiler]Instead of slowing down instantly after losing line of sight, Revenant will keep their increased speed until reaching your last known position [/spoiler]

[spoiler]Their speed will now decrease gradually over 2.7 seconds (0.75m/s) instead of instantly [/spoiler]

Goryo

As Goryo have a history of disobeying their roaming changes, we’ve finally put an end to the over-exploring ghost

[spoiler]Goryo can no longer change favorite room or roam long distances [/spoiler]

Hantu

Hantu’s secret ability’s visuals have been adjusted

[spoiler] Hantu cold breath will now play in any room during hunts if the breaker is off [/spoiler]

[spoiler]Hantu cold breath visuals have been improved [/spoiler]

Yurei

Yurei can no longer use their ability when there is no door in its current room

The Unity rendering pipeline has been updated to URP, spreading some of the load to GPU usage, increasing CPU performance, and allowing us to access new features!

Fog has returned! Fog will now only be where it makes sense and has received a visual overhaul Locations will start at the same temperature as Clear weather (8-15°C)

Sunrise weather has been added Locations will start with temperatures between 10-18°C

Weather effects have been completely recreated from the ground up Rain and snow have received large performance increases and improved visuals

New graphics options have been added Sky light – For enabling sun or moonlight in each location Screen Space Ambient Occlusion Fog quality FidelityFX 1.0 – AI upscaling for better performance (Only compatible with AMD RX 400 GPUs and newer / Nvidia GTX 10 series GPUs and newer) Anti-Aliasing options – You can now choose between FXAA, SMAA, and MSAA. VR players can only choose MSAA

You can now place crucifixes When placing the crucifix, you can now see the range of its effect on the environment

All post-processing effects have been adjusted and improved

Added a text option for voice recognition. This will show UI for selecting what question to ask on the Spirit Box and Ouija Board

If you swap to a new PC or reinstall windows your save will now revert to your personal cloud backup

The Smudge Sticks’ burn effect has been improved

The Haunted Mirror’s effects and visibility have been improved

Improved glowstick model and effects

Transparent objects and effects will now receive shadows from lights

Resetting your save file will now wipe your cloud backup

Improved performance on campsite maps

Fingerprints have been moved on Willow doors to be more consistently placed

Radios are now interactable with the breaker off

All players must now be further than 5m from the Ouija board before it breaks, instead of just the person who activated it

The Ouija board will now auto-deactivate when walking outside the map.

Sanity pills no longer disappear when using them. Instead, they now drop on the floor and are no longer useable

Improved all candle wax effects when lit

Improved two hiding spots in Sunny Meadows; one by the restricted area door and in the one restricted wing

Small tent cloth is now translucent

The ‘average sanity’ objective will now complete at the same time for all players

The bone will no longer spawn inside other objects

Tripods no longer count as electronic equipment after removing a camcorder

Willow windows are now the correct way round

The weekly challenge timer will now reset at the same time as the challenges themselves.

The “Complete daily challenges” weekly challenge will now only trigger when a daily challenge completes, instead of when it progresses.

You can no longer scroll to another item while placing something

The ghost's room will now show on the board in the truck in training

The Deogen spirit box reply will now work if you are not crouched

The morgue door VR grab point is now in the correct position

Hitting the crouch button, then physically crouching in VR no longer pushes you enough into the floor that the ghost cannot kill you

Computer monitors in prison no longer turn on when the power is off

The "ghosts repelled" stat will now count if you are not the host

In Sunny Medows, the female hallway light switch will no longer toggle the utility room’s light

Journal on/off buttons are much clearer to understand

The EULA accept button will no longer be clickable until you scroll to the bottom

The objects moved stat will now correctly count poltergeist throws

Your inventory will no longer break if you grab more than one item before joining a game

Room reflections will now be accurate after turning a light on and off quickly

Russian and Ukrainian fonts will no longer have grey boxes around most characters

VR death room spawn position is now correct

