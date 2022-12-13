Update Note of December 14

New content:

The Tree of sky map is now ready to enter

Material merchants added to the second floor of the guild.

BUG Repair:

1 Fixed the task that cannot be triggered again after being killed by a dragon.

2 Fixed BUG that guild task could not submit.

3 Fixed the bug that recipe would not disappear after learning.

4 Repaired BUG where Wetland Frida could not submit tasks.

5 Fixed BUG caused by food poisoning by eating Sanhe Sashimi.

6 Fixed BUGs where some underground cities could refresh their treasure boxes indefinitely.