Return to li World - Chinese expansion pack update for 13 December 2022

Update Note of December 14

Last edited by Wendy

New content:
The Tree of sky map is now ready to enter
Material merchants added to the second floor of the guild.
BUG Repair:
1 Fixed the task that cannot be triggered again after being killed by a dragon.
2 Fixed BUG that guild task could not submit.
3 Fixed the bug that recipe would not disappear after learning.
4 Repaired BUG where Wetland Frida could not submit tasks.
5 Fixed BUG caused by food poisoning by eating Sanhe Sashimi.
6 Fixed BUGs where some underground cities could refresh their treasure boxes indefinitely.

