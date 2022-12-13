The Clarity Update

So far, the biggest issues in LSD seem to stem from a lack of clarity in the UI and the admittedly shitty tutorial. This update attempts to fix this issue with some much needed QOL changes and an interactive, in-game tutorial.

NEW FEATURES

New Shiny Interactive Tutorial

Explains LSD's core mechanics. How to play as the monster, the human and what to do in three player rooms.

Better Death Screens

People were often confused why they died after rounds. The new death screens give a detailed explanation, including who killed them. These death screens also persist through the monster character picking phase.

Replay Voice Filter Toggle

This fun little feature adds a toggle button to the replays, which allows players to toggle the voice filter off and on for the recorded audio. Listening to your friends do their impressions of you without the filter is pretty funny!

UI CHANGES

Added an additional indicator in the lobby when the player is chosen as a human

It's now clearer when you are spectating through the addition of a SPECTATING indicitaor in the pre-game. Some players got stuck as spectators without realizing it, this should hopefully fix that.

Changed the three player room choice buttons colours to blue, so it's clearer that the player you click gets spared.

Made the replay UI snap-scroll to the replay that get's played and added a blue outline around it

BUG FIXES

Fixed room UI sometimes not showing up, particularly when playing with "randomize voices"

Fixed regular plebs sometimes getting deluxe skins applied to when playing with "randomize voices"

Some behind the scenes stuff that affected a small amount of players

I hope you enjoy these changes!

As always, there are probably some additional bugs introduced by these new features, so expect some hotfix patches within the next couple of days.

~Leonhard