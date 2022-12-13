 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hydroneer update for 13 December 2022

Patch 2.1.1 [Bug fixes, Player Suggestions]

Share · View all patches · Build 10138783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TL;DR

We've been listening to player feedback over the weekend since the 2.1 launch and have applied some changes as well as fixes to this update, the biggest changes being:

  • Rebalances to make farming slightly more rewarding.
  • Cut veg can be added to a soup pot after the soup has been created.
  • Seed bags can be stacked in store to make multi-purchasing easier.
  • Soup contents now displays in the soup's description box.

Thanks everyone for your feedback on this update! We hope you're enjoying it :) If you are, please consider leaving us a steam review, it really helps us out.

Full patch notes:

2.1.1 Patch
13 December 2022

--- Fixes

  • Request notes are no longer removed when the save is reloaded, the note for 'grandmaMax' will no longer appear.
  • Items on pallet will no longer appear red after placing a pallet.
  • Soup bowl weight now displays correctly when on scales.
  • Certain items in the truck no longer cause the truck to fly off.
  • Emeralds will now move along conveyor belts easier and will not be stuck on the edge of the gem compressor.
  • Cooking pot will now always heat up when placed on the stove.
  • Cut vegetables will now stack everytime they make contact, instead of if the bigger is dropped onto the smaller stack.
  • Carrots will no longer clog on the seed mill.
  • NPCs will no longer 'steal' items when accidentally handing them the item.
  • Gem Compressor sounds no longer playing globally.
  • When picking up dirt it'll no longer be added to a bucket if its in between the player.
  • Soup sounds no longer playing globally.
  • Fixed minor issue with collisions in the world stone stairs.
  • Changed Veg Stacker description issue.
  • Minor light fix on the Hydro Cropper.

--- Changes

  • MAJOR CHANGE: Cut Veg can now be added into a soup pot after the soup has been created.
  • Soup descriptions now display the contents of that soup.
  • Increased the value of vegetables, cut vegetables, and soup (for both tasks and selling).
  • Seed bags can now be stacked in the store.
  • Quest markers on the map are now easier to see.
  • Ember Cradle store info board no longer has collision.
  • NPCs no longer hang around the area dedicated to the mod shop.
  • Reduced the largest size Cut Brocolli can be to prevent them not fitting inside the cooking pot.
  • Cropper collision updated to prevent the player from walking inside.
  • Cropper collision update to prevent objects colliding with the step on the side.
  • Grangefield equipment store now sells scales.
  • Logic Lamp light size increased back to it's size before the update.

Changed files in this update

Hydroneer Content Depot 1106841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link