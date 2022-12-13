Patch 2.1.1 [Bug fixes, Player Suggestions]

TL;DR

We've been listening to player feedback over the weekend since the 2.1 launch and have applied some changes as well as fixes to this update, the biggest changes being:

Rebalances to make farming slightly more rewarding.

Cut veg can be added to a soup pot after the soup has been created.

Seed bags can be stacked in store to make multi-purchasing easier.

Soup contents now displays in the soup's description box.

Thanks everyone for your feedback on this update! We hope you're enjoying it :) If you are, please consider leaving us a steam review, it really helps us out.

Full patch notes:

2.1.1 Patch

13 December 2022

--- Fixes

Request notes are no longer removed when the save is reloaded, the note for 'grandmaMax' will no longer appear.

Items on pallet will no longer appear red after placing a pallet.

Soup bowl weight now displays correctly when on scales.

Certain items in the truck no longer cause the truck to fly off.

Emeralds will now move along conveyor belts easier and will not be stuck on the edge of the gem compressor.

Cooking pot will now always heat up when placed on the stove.

Cut vegetables will now stack everytime they make contact, instead of if the bigger is dropped onto the smaller stack.

Carrots will no longer clog on the seed mill.

NPCs will no longer 'steal' items when accidentally handing them the item.

Gem Compressor sounds no longer playing globally.

When picking up dirt it'll no longer be added to a bucket if its in between the player.

Soup sounds no longer playing globally.

Fixed minor issue with collisions in the world stone stairs.

Changed Veg Stacker description issue.

Minor light fix on the Hydro Cropper.

--- Changes