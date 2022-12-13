Patch 2.1.1 [Bug fixes, Player Suggestions]

TL;DR
We've been listening to player feedback over the weekend since the 2.1 launch and have applied some changes as well as fixes to this update, the biggest changes being:
- Rebalances to make farming slightly more rewarding.
- Cut veg can be added to a soup pot after the soup has been created.
- Seed bags can be stacked in store to make multi-purchasing easier.
- Soup contents now displays in the soup's description box.
Thanks everyone for your feedback on this update! We hope you're enjoying it :) If you are, please consider leaving us a steam review, it really helps us out.
Full patch notes:
2.1.1 Patch
13 December 2022
--- Fixes
- Request notes are no longer removed when the save is reloaded, the note for 'grandmaMax' will no longer appear.
- Items on pallet will no longer appear red after placing a pallet.
- Soup bowl weight now displays correctly when on scales.
- Certain items in the truck no longer cause the truck to fly off.
- Emeralds will now move along conveyor belts easier and will not be stuck on the edge of the gem compressor.
- Cooking pot will now always heat up when placed on the stove.
- Cut vegetables will now stack everytime they make contact, instead of if the bigger is dropped onto the smaller stack.
- Carrots will no longer clog on the seed mill.
- NPCs will no longer 'steal' items when accidentally handing them the item.
- Gem Compressor sounds no longer playing globally.
- When picking up dirt it'll no longer be added to a bucket if its in between the player.
- Soup sounds no longer playing globally.
- Fixed minor issue with collisions in the world stone stairs.
- Changed Veg Stacker description issue.
- Minor light fix on the Hydro Cropper.
--- Changes
- MAJOR CHANGE: Cut Veg can now be added into a soup pot after the soup has been created.
- Soup descriptions now display the contents of that soup.
- Increased the value of vegetables, cut vegetables, and soup (for both tasks and selling).
- Seed bags can now be stacked in the store.
- Quest markers on the map are now easier to see.
- Ember Cradle store info board no longer has collision.
- NPCs no longer hang around the area dedicated to the mod shop.
- Reduced the largest size Cut Brocolli can be to prevent them not fitting inside the cooking pot.
- Cropper collision updated to prevent the player from walking inside.
- Cropper collision update to prevent objects colliding with the step on the side.
- Grangefield equipment store now sells scales.
- Logic Lamp light size increased back to it's size before the update.
