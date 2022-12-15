Knights of Honor II Sovereign Update 1.0.2

Balance

• Bugfix: Desert Heavy Archers were doing double damage.

• Taking enemy camps and capture points now takes more time per enemy squad alive.

• Varangian Guards defense slightly reduced.

• Roman Infantry defense (melee) increased.

• Roman Infantry defense (ranged) slightly increased.

• Roman Infantry attack slightly reduced.

• Teutonic Knight Infantry attack slightly reduced.

• Templar Knight Infantry defense (melee) slightly increased.

• Templar Knight Infantry defense (ranged) slightly increased.

• Crossbowmen melee attack slightly reduced.

• Crossbowmen ranged attack slightly reduced.

• Crossbowmen and Pavise crossbowmen shoot interval increased.

• Pavise crossbowmen melee defense reduced.

• Pavise crossbowmen ranged defense reduced

• Longbowmen defense (melee and ranged) increased.

• Longbowmen gold cost increased.

Other changes

• Set SSRT default setting to “None”.

• Added an integrity-check for files during the game’s startup.

• Cheats are now disabled in multiplayer (even for players who found out to activate the cheat console 😉)

Fixes

• Fixed a rare crash related to a bug In the AI’s retreat procedure.

• Fixed great powers window being populated with a placeholder text when opened during the first seconds of the game.

• Fixed an issue causing FPS limit to be discarded when starting a Tactical battle.

• Fixed an issue that was causing the chances of a Spy to reinfiltrate a kingdom he was revealed in to be 0.