Knights of Honor II: Sovereign update for 15 December 2022

Knights of Honor II Sovereign Update 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes
Balance

• Bugfix: Desert Heavy Archers were doing double damage.
• Taking enemy camps and capture points now takes more time per enemy squad alive.
• Varangian Guards defense slightly reduced.
• Roman Infantry defense (melee) increased.
• Roman Infantry defense (ranged) slightly increased.
• Roman Infantry attack slightly reduced.
• Teutonic Knight Infantry attack slightly reduced.
• Templar Knight Infantry defense (melee) slightly increased.
• Templar Knight Infantry defense (ranged) slightly increased.
• Crossbowmen melee attack slightly reduced.
• Crossbowmen ranged attack slightly reduced.
• Crossbowmen and Pavise crossbowmen shoot interval increased.
• Pavise crossbowmen melee defense reduced.
• Pavise crossbowmen ranged defense reduced
• Longbowmen defense (melee and ranged) increased.
• Longbowmen gold cost increased.

Other changes

• Set SSRT default setting to “None”.
• Added an integrity-check for files during the game’s startup.
• Cheats are now disabled in multiplayer (even for players who found out to activate the cheat console 😉)

Fixes

• Fixed a rare crash related to a bug In the AI’s retreat procedure.
• Fixed great powers window being populated with a placeholder text when opened during the first seconds of the game.
• Fixed an issue causing FPS limit to be discarded when starting a Tactical battle.
• Fixed an issue that was causing the chances of a Spy to reinfiltrate a kingdom he was revealed in to be 0.

