Heart and Seoul

Good As New!

Korean Language Fixes

It took a few sleepless nights but the Korean language pack is back in action and should now be bug-free! Huge shout out to Steam user TOBESTAR for their help with reporting many of the issues as well as finding a few other gameplay bugs that slipped through the cracks.

The game should be running super smoothly now, specifically with regard to Reversal Mode! Beyond that, all Synonym settings should be respected when attempting Star Challenges as well!

Here's a quick changelog of things:

CHIP Overlay Toggle (Press 'R' Key to toggle)

Added AZERTY Keyboard Support (in-game option)

Remembers view mode after exiting Star Challenge

Adjectives and Verbs now display in Reverse Textual

Synonym selections now display in Reversal Mode

Displayed Answers now reflect synonym selections

Displayed Answers now reflect alphabet settings

Bug Hunting

All that said, if you or anyone you love is affected by Influent bugs, no matter how serious, please contact me on the Influent Discord or the Influent Steam Forums with a brief description. :)

<3 Rob @ Three Flip Studios