Heal & Hurt update for 13 December 2022

Heal & Hurt Patch Note 0.4 (Christmas update)

Build 10138741

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! It's been a while since we last updated Heal & Hurt. We are happy to announce that now is the time for a big update that comes with a lot of changes! Main tweaks are listed below but the are smaller fixes also that aren't in the list.

There are also upcoming "Supporter Pack" for Heal & Hurt that will be released in the following days!

  • Weapon customization
  • Two new maps: "Church" & "City"
  • New gamemode: "Hold the Crown"
  • Player levels
  • Skeletons can slide
  • Sniper rifle aiming overhaul
  • New weapon models
  • Killfeed
  • New death effects with sounds
  • Achievements
  • Simple crosshair option
  • Inverted mouse option
  • New character models
  • Cloud save

Happy holidays and see you next year! Remember to join our Discord! :)

