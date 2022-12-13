Heal & Hurt Patch Note 0.4 (Christmas update)

Hi everyone! It's been a while since we last updated Heal & Hurt. We are happy to announce that now is the time for a big update that comes with a lot of changes! Main tweaks are listed below but the are smaller fixes also that aren't in the list.

There are also upcoming "Supporter Pack" for Heal & Hurt that will be released in the following days!

Weapon customization

Two new maps: "Church" & "City"

New gamemode: "Hold the Crown"

Player levels

Skeletons can slide

Sniper rifle aiming overhaul

New weapon models

Killfeed

New death effects with sounds

Achievements

Simple crosshair option

Inverted mouse option

New character models

Cloud save

Happy holidays and see you next year! Remember to join our Discord! :)