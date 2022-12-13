WEEKLY UPDATE 0.7017

UPDATE 0.7017
Hello Islanders! Today the first update of the game was released, in which we tried to take into account your main comments and suggestions. If you have any suggestions for improving the game or if you encounter problems in the game, create topics in the discussions and we will definitely consider them. Thank you all for such warm support when the game comes to PC. We are very grateful to everyone who helps us make our favorite game better. There will be many more exciting updates ahead with new content and features. Stay with us! ;)
CHANGELOG
- Added a mini-map to make it easier to navigate
- Added tooltips for key actions (they can be disabled on F1 key)
- Added hints for using interactive objects
- Fixed sleep mechanics - now displays the time at which the player wakes up
- Added notifications about receiving money from delivering parcels and when buying fuel at a car gas station
- Added dialogs for describing work at locations that process resources
- The current amount of money in the player's bank account is now displayed on the main HUD
- To make it easier for new players to start the game, the wheels are now immediately installed on the pickup
- Decreased wearout of car wheels
BUGFIX
- Fixed a bug with paying bills for lighting in the store - now they are correctly displayed in the store interface
- Fixed a bug with the spawn of the transport of residents
- Fixed some bugs in localization
SUGGESTIONS IN WORK
- Flashlight
- Improvement of compatibility with gamepads (XBox and PS), as well as Steam Deck
Changed files in this update