WEEKLY UPDATE 0.7017

Hello Islanders! Today the first update of the game was released, in which we tried to take into account your main comments and suggestions. If you have any suggestions for improving the game or if you encounter problems in the game, create topics in the discussions and we will definitely consider them. Thank you all for such warm support when the game comes to PC. We are very grateful to everyone who helps us make our favorite game better. There will be many more exciting updates ahead with new content and features. Stay with us! ;)

CHANGELOG

Added a mini-map to make it easier to navigate

Added tooltips for key actions (they can be disabled on F1 key)

Added hints for using interactive objects

Fixed sleep mechanics - now displays the time at which the player wakes up

Added notifications about receiving money from delivering parcels and when buying fuel at a car gas station

Added dialogs for describing work at locations that process resources

The current amount of money in the player's bank account is now displayed on the main HUD

To make it easier for new players to start the game, the wheels are now immediately installed on the pickup

Decreased wearout of car wheels

BUGFIX

Fixed a bug with paying bills for lighting in the store - now they are correctly displayed in the store interface

Fixed a bug with the spawn of the transport of residents

Fixed some bugs in localization

SUGGESTIONS IN WORK