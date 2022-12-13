Master of Magic is now available on Steam

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our friends at MuHa Games (Thea I-II.) and Slitherine have just released their amazing game here on Steam.

_Imagine yourself looking into an arcane mirror and finding the other side calling out to you,

promising great power and knowledge. You step through…

Imagine you see before you a realm where all the mirrors connect, where the very essence

of Magic resides. The twin worlds of Arcanus and Myrror, ripe for the taking…

Whatever power and status you might have had before, here you must start anew. You will

need to re-learn your magic and prove your worth to your new subjects.

Imagine leading your new subjects to conquest, carving a mighty empire, one that can fuel

your thirst for knowledge and power.

In time, you would meet other Wizards, each rising from equally humble beginnings, each

striving for the same prize - the ultimate power promised by the whispers from the mirror.

They will be your rivals. You might ally with them, for a time… but war is inevitable. Crush

their armies, conquer their cities, and take their spellbooks.

For, In the end, there can be only one Master of Magic…_

Master of Magic is out now.

Are you ready to become the most powerful wizard?

Master of Magic is developed in partnership between Slitherine and our friends from MuHa

Games. It is the reimagining of the timeless classic released in the 90s: the original Master of

Magic can be considered a milestone in the fantasy strategy genre, inspiring a whole range of

titles. The new Master of Magic stays faithful to the original, with an updated game experience and

in-depth content.

Fight and conquer the two parallel dimensional planes of Arcanus and Myrror, forge alliances,

expand your dominion or dominate the world, every spell counts on the way to rule the world.

Lead 14 fantastic armies of otherworldly creatures, from orcs to elves and draconians for a total

of more than 200 unique types of units. Use powerful spells based on a complex system of 5

schools of magic and 18 customizable wizard traits.

Research over 200 spells, and use over 60 special abilities and 250 unique items, to become the

Master of Magic.

