Patch Notes - Version 1.4.25.1

Hello drivers,

We are pleased to announce a new update (v 1.4.25.1) for the Steam version of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with the hybrid launch control gauge.

Fixed an issue with TCS, where some power was lost at low speed if it was activated.

Fixed a display issue on brake disks under specific conditions.

Clubs

Fixed a display issue in Clubs leaderboards where it only showed the 10 best scores.

Controller

Fixed an issue with PS5 Dualsense Controller linked to "Rescale / Accelerate" setting. It should now be set to "ON" by default.

Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLAA is now available for compatible graphical cards, along with DLSS.

Leagues

Changed the lowest League name from "Beginner" to "Amateur".

Fixed an issue when playing more than a single promotion/relegation animation in one instance of the game.

Livery Editor