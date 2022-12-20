 Skip to content

WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game update for 20 December 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.4.25.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello drivers,

We are pleased to announce a new update (v 1.4.25.1) for the Steam version of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client.

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue with the hybrid launch control gauge.
  • Fixed an issue with TCS, where some power was lost at low speed if it was activated.
  • Fixed a display issue on brake disks under specific conditions.

Clubs

  • Fixed a display issue in Clubs leaderboards where it only showed the 10 best scores.

Controller

  • Fixed an issue with PS5 Dualsense Controller linked to "Rescale / Accelerate" setting. It should now be set to "ON" by default.

Nvidia DLSS

  • Nvidia DLAA is now available for compatible graphical cards, along with DLSS.

Leagues

  • Changed the lowest League name from "Beginner" to "Amateur".
  • Fixed an issue when playing more than a single promotion/relegation animation in one instance of the game.

Livery Editor

  • Fixed an issue when exceeding 255 stickers in editor.

