Patch Notes - Version 1.4.25.1

Hello drivers,
We are pleased to announce a new update (v 1.4.25.1) for the Steam version of WRC Generations is now available to download on your Steam client.
Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue with the hybrid launch control gauge.
- Fixed an issue with TCS, where some power was lost at low speed if it was activated.
- Fixed a display issue on brake disks under specific conditions.
Clubs
- Fixed a display issue in Clubs leaderboards where it only showed the 10 best scores.
Controller
- Fixed an issue with PS5 Dualsense Controller linked to "Rescale / Accelerate" setting. It should now be set to "ON" by default.
Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLAA is now available for compatible graphical cards, along with DLSS.
Leagues
- Changed the lowest League name from "Beginner" to "Amateur".
- Fixed an issue when playing more than a single promotion/relegation animation in one instance of the game.
Livery Editor
- Fixed an issue when exceeding 255 stickers in editor.
