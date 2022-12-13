Our top community room picks for November!

Wild West DLC has arrived!

Wait, we're almost halfway through the month already? Where does the time go? Well, all of us at Pine Studio have been incredibly busy with all of the preparations for the launch of the Wild West DLC of course! In case you missed it, this new DLC featuring four brand-new rooms came out on the 8th of December and is now available!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC

To celebrate the release of the Wild West DLC, Escape Simulator is currently on sale with a 25% discount! What better way to surprise one of your friends during the Season of Giving? This sale lasts until December 15th, so be sure you don't miss out on this deal and grab it !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435790/Escape_Simulator/

Now, without further ado, let's have a look at four of our favorite community rooms published in November!

A magical journey...

MelonVerse is back with a brand-new room filled to the brim with (dark) magic! In The Horcrux Hunt Part 1 you will need to track down and destroy two horcruxes that are hidden away in a store full of curious artefacts related to the dark arts. Do you think you can find them in time? The future of the wizarding world depends on it!

Past, present and future!

Next up, we've got another excellent room by Brengo! In Plastic Paradox, you're asked to investigate an anomaly discovered in a suburban home. After finding a strange device, you stumble into a time-distorted mess that will take you across multiple different eras. Now it's up to you to solve this paradox!

I spy with my little eye...

Have you always wanted to be a secret agent? Then you should definitely try out The Spy Escape by GetOffMyBeard! In this room, you play as a secret agent working for the Secret Agent Service D.E.P.T. You need to get to your next training, but first you have to find your way out of the spy bunker. Are you up for the task?

Stay out of the dark!

Something really mysterious is going on in Kidnapped - Part 3 by Green Hand. As implied by the title, it is the third part of the Kidnapped series and continues the plot that was established in Part 1 and 2. In the latest part of the series, it seems that you're making a series of dark discoveries about yourself. Be warned though, because you might be in for a fright with this one!

Happy holidays! 🎄

And that's it for November's monthly picks! As we are counting down the days until 2023, we would like to once again thank all of you for your amazing support this year. We've still got a couple of things planned for December, so be sure to keep an eye out on our channels! In the meantime, feel free to join us on Discord or Reddit to talk about all things Escape Simulator! Happy holidays, everyone!

♥ Pine team