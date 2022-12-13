 Skip to content

ALAN-13 Reformation update for 13 December 2022

Patch 2.1.035 Flow of control visualization

Patch 2.1.035 Flow of control visualization · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made some changes to make debugging your solution easier:

  • Flow of control components (interruptor, repeater) stay highlighted during running your program as long as they are on the stack. This provides better visualization of control flow, especially on more complex levels.

QoL improvements:

  • After finishing level 15 credits now won't start rolling immediately, only when you click on the continue button.
  • We added a shortcut to credits to the main menu.

Thanks to our magnificent proofreaders, Italian and Polish languages are now officially supported.

Special thanks to Rimmar (Pl) and RouShikari (It)

