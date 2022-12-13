Construction Simulator - Livestream with the devs

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, construction fans: To celebrate the release of our Construction Simulator - Kramer Pack for PC, PlayStation and Xbox we have planned a livestream with the weltenbauer. developer team starting on December 15, 2022 at 4pm CET. So, save the date and join us celebrating the release of our first vehicle DLC for Construction Simulator! We are looking forward to meet you in the chat!

World-wide timings: December 15, 2022 at 3pm UTC / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 7am PST / 10am EST / 0am JST (Dec 16) / 2am AEDT (Dec 16)

Here are the links to the Stream:

Steam store page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273400/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/astragonGames/live

Twitch:

https://www.twitch.tv/astragon_entertainment

Your Construction Simulator team