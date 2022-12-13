Update 9.7.4 released!

Hey Eco Citizens,

we have just released Update 9.7.4 addressing a bunch of issues while we continue the work on the second major part of the 9.7 performance update series:

Optimization

Improved: The /profiler command for server profiling was improved and it is now possible to start all important profilings with /profiler everything.

The /profiler command for server profiling was improved and it is now possible to start all important profilings with /profiler everything.

Civics

Fixed: Stores using the treasury would close after a server restart.

Fixed: The sound for a broken tool was no longer playing consistently.

The sound for a broken tool was no longer playing consistently.

The display of tool durability showed wrong values.

World Objects

Fixed: Housing points for multiple, repeated rooms did not get reduced properly.

Housing points for multiple, repeated rooms did not get reduced properly.

Miscellaneous

Fixed: The game would take a long time to close or crash during the closing process.

The game would take a long time to close or crash during the closing process.

In rare cases a client could get kicked from the server when trying to place a Steam Truck.

In rare cases players could crash shortly after joining a world.

A blank entry appeared in the minimap selection settings.

The details for a work order would sometimes not be shown in its tooltip.

In rare cases servers could become unjoinable, instead displaying an error until a restart.

Playtest

The work in progress second major part of the 9.7 Performance Update series is currently on the public branch "playtest", accessible via Steam by right clicking Eco in your library, choosing Properties -> Betas and selecting "playtest" in the drop down. You're invited to join our test server White Tiger, and help us out with getting feedback and data for further improvements. You can find all details about the playtest, how to join and how to profile your performance on our discord: https://discord.gg/eco

Also for those of you interested in our Eco Meteor Plushie - we're at half time and half funded, let's get it over the goal line together: https://www.makeship.com/products/meteor-plush