Techland and mod.io announce cooperation with the release of custom map support

Today marks an important date in the history of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Along with our partners at mod.io - we are proud to launch developer tools as a free DLC on PC.

From today, players can create, download, and share custom maps in the PC version of the game and take part in the ‘Shape your City’ contest featuring the chance to win a share of a $50,000 USD prize pool, for more information and entry requirements visit:

https://techlandgg.com/goodies/shapeyourcity

“Over 700 custom maps were created for the first Dying Light game. Working with Techland to bring the next iteration of custom maps for Dying Light 2 Stay Human to PC and console, we aim to unlock a wider audience for UGC than ever before. UGC is too good for players to miss, making official mod support accessible to all is an ambition we’re excited to share with Techland, and their creator community.”

Scott Reismanis, CEO and Co-Founder of mod.io.

The release of developer tools on PC is just the beginning of our joint efforts. The main goal is to create official mod support for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This includes mods available in-game for all players, and on all platforms.

"We know that you liked Developer Tools in Dying Light, and we are excited alongside our partners at mod.io to announce that Dying Light 2 Stay Human now includes this incredible feature. Our players now have even more content and possibilities to create maps and create user-generated stories on them. It’s time to step up and show off your skills! So… what are you waiting for?”

— Rafał Polito, Technology Producer at Techland

Have any questions about this feature? Make sure to check out our FAQ!

