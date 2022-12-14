New Weapon Systems - EA Update

Big update in terms of the weapons side of Deep Space Outpost. We now have a point defense cannon turret, which is more effective against pirates compared to the current laser turret. Pirates may also now be armed with a missile which again gives more reason for the new turret (more effective than laser).

The new cannon requires ammunition, so you can now build an armory that will produce ammo from your metal stores. Trader will now accept ammo via the barter screen. Ammo is a haulable resource like ore, so make sure you have enough droids to keep cannons stocked.

Laser turrets are still useful though as they are more effective against meteoroids and scrap (and obviously only need power). Shields will now try and divert pirate missiles as well.

Been quite a bit of balancing as well. Droids can haul a bit more ore (and much more ammo). Ranges of turrets tweaked. O2 efficiency of refinery improved.

Full change notes:-

New cannon turret type.

Armory production item (and ammo storage).

Trader now deals ammo (also now a cooldown between visits, and not available in survival).

Tutorial and help pages updated.

Improvement: Optimize performance for spill check with large number floors.

Improvement: Drag camera re-enabled via hold middle mouse button,

Improvement: Under construction tiles updated.

Fix: Several issues with tractor beams (range calc, size limit check, final depot deposit speed).

Improvement: Now tractor beams meteoroid size limit is fixed, turrets will now shoot those large meteroids even if target meteroids is off.

Fix: Several save issues (pirate target, spill tiles).

Fix: Mouse at edge screen for move, only if cursor in game window (windowed issue).

Fix: Hold lmb on droid and trader buttons for faster change, was broken when multiselect tile function was added. Also reduced screen move speed (will be an option once options menu gets expanded).

Fix: Airlock routine repair check location not checking for adjacent move location like doors (could be stuck closed).

Nick @ NirisGames