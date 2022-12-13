 Skip to content

Survive Me Miolhr update for 13 December 2022

Patch 20.8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now let's get into Patch 20.8.3....

Most feature for this patch will include fixes from Update 20.8.2 and New things as well!

-Watt generators fixed!

-Bandit animation fixed!

-Battle animations updated!

-Pet passing out disable pet battling from battle fixed!

-and multiple small fixes!

and much more to come...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

