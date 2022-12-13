 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 13 December 2022

Concorde Now Available in Aerofly FS 4

Share · View all patches · Build 10137832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Concorde is now added as a free update to Aerofly FS 4!
This update also includes several bug fixes for other aircraft.

>> If you haven't done so yet and want to support us, please leave a positive review for Aerofly FS 4 in the Steam Store. It would mean a lot to us and we would greatly appreciate it.

Change log

  • Added Concorde to the default aircraft fleet
  • Added A380 takeoff securing function, checking takeoff flaps and trim against MCDU entered values during takeoff configuration test
  • Changed UH-60 increased required torque for stationary hover
  • Changed UH-60 EICAS displays ENG 1 and 2 STARTER ON message on left and right side
  • Changed UH-60 battery test lights illuminate even without DC power set on
  • Changed UH-60 pitot heat caution only when switch turned on and no power available
  • Changed UH-60 default switch positions more accurate to real world operation
  • Changed ground sensor maintains a positive signal for a short duration after ground
  • Fixed CRJ-900 autopilot as well as aileron trim now use aileron and roll spoilers together
  • Fixed and corrected several challenge start positions as well as fixes in the challenges and missions menus






Changed files in this update

Depot 1995891
  • Loading history…
Depot 1995892
  • Loading history…
Depot 1995893
  • Loading history…
Depot 1995894
  • Loading history…
Depot 2011820
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link