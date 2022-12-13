Concorde Now Available in Aerofly FS 4

The Concorde is now added as a free update to Aerofly FS 4!
This update also includes several bug fixes for other aircraft.
>> If you haven't done so yet and want to support us, please leave a positive review for Aerofly FS 4 in the Steam Store. It would mean a lot to us and we would greatly appreciate it.
Change log
- Added Concorde to the default aircraft fleet
- Added A380 takeoff securing function, checking takeoff flaps and trim against MCDU entered values during takeoff configuration test
- Changed UH-60 increased required torque for stationary hover
- Changed UH-60 EICAS displays ENG 1 and 2 STARTER ON message on left and right side
- Changed UH-60 battery test lights illuminate even without DC power set on
- Changed UH-60 pitot heat caution only when switch turned on and no power available
- Changed UH-60 default switch positions more accurate to real world operation
- Changed ground sensor maintains a positive signal for a short duration after ground
- Fixed CRJ-900 autopilot as well as aileron trim now use aileron and roll spoilers together
- Fixed and corrected several challenge start positions as well as fixes in the challenges and missions menus
Changed files in this update