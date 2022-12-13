Concorde Now Available in Aerofly FS 4

The Concorde is now added as a free update to Aerofly FS 4!

This update also includes several bug fixes for other aircraft.

>> If you haven't done so yet and want to support us, please leave a positive review for Aerofly FS 4 in the Steam Store. It would mean a lot to us and we would greatly appreciate it.

Change log

Added Concorde to the default aircraft fleet

Added A380 takeoff securing function, checking takeoff flaps and trim against MCDU entered values during takeoff configuration test

Changed UH-60 increased required torque for stationary hover

Changed UH-60 EICAS displays ENG 1 and 2 STARTER ON message on left and right side

Changed UH-60 battery test lights illuminate even without DC power set on

Changed UH-60 pitot heat caution only when switch turned on and no power available

Changed UH-60 default switch positions more accurate to real world operation

Changed ground sensor maintains a positive signal for a short duration after ground

Fixed CRJ-900 autopilot as well as aileron trim now use aileron and roll spoilers together

Fixed and corrected several challenge start positions as well as fixes in the challenges and missions menus











