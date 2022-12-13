Northgard: Cross of Vidar | Available now

The cross of Vidar

Hey everyone!

We’re very proud to present to you all the long awaited second campaign for Northgard, The Cross of Vidar

Cross of Vidar is a new expansion for the world of Northgard, pushing the boundaries of the viking clans to reach a new civilization, the Southern Kingdoms.

Alongside the new campaign this expansion includes a new faction: The Kingdom of the Lion, so prepare yourself to forge new alliances and clash with new rivals!

Read on to find out more...

The Cross of Vidar Campaign

The new campaign takes place a few years after the end of the previous story: Ragnarök has ravaged the land of Northgard, threatening our clans’ survival. In a desperate move, a few of them will begin a journey in hopes of finding a new home. There, they will meet new characters, get involved in a series of conflicts and alliances, and take part in a quest for the three swords that are said to hold the power to put an end to Ragnarök.

The new campaign consists of 8 new missions, unique gameplay twists and a new story to uncover centered around both returning and new protagonists.

On January the 19th the Epilogue for the campaign will be released for free to all owners of the campaign and will add 2 additional missions to conclude the epic story of the cross of vidar.

The Southern Kingdoms

Introduced in this campaign is a new civilisation, entirely different from vikings, with their own traditions, technologies, and culture: The Southern Kingdoms.



Features

Southern Kingdoms have their own set of unique buildings, and unique units.

Their buildings evolve in different forms, with different effects.

They do not use Lore but Faith instead.

but instead. They have some specific Knowledge , and Blessings are replaced with Vows .

, and Blessings are replaced with . They cannot use Lorestones, Circle of Stones or other Viking artifacts to produce Lore, but can use them to produce more Kröwns or Faith .

. The Chapel is your main building. It spawns new subjects , your base unit.

is your main building. It spawns new , your base unit. Subjects produce Faith instead of Food .

instead of . Buildings have no builder nor worker limit, but you can only assign additional workers if the Livability in the zone is sufficient.

in the zone is sufficient. Workers in a zone with 8 Livability or more have a +30% production bonus and +10% bonus population growth.

or more have a production bonus and bonus population growth. The Chapel protects all subjects in its zone from the cold and feeds them until winter comes. It also heals units assigned to it.

protects all subjects in its zone from the cold and feeds them until winter comes. It also heals units assigned to it. Building upgrades cost less Stone . It is not necessary to upgrade the Chapel first.

. It is not necessary to upgrade the Chapel first. Feasts give +2 Happiness and apply Prosperity to all of your zones.

and apply to all of your zones. Military units can be upgraded with different military upgrades.

They have their own relics, different from the viking ones.

The Kingdom of the Lion

The first playable of the southern kingdoms is the new Kingdom of the Lion. A kingdom focused on religious and military means.



Start-with

Zones with military camps gain +1 Livability .

. Killing a foe generates Faith if Hildegard takes part in the fight.

if Hildegard takes part in the fight. Military units can be recruited using Faith instead of Kröwns.

Fame 200: Religious Processions

Feasts cost 3% less for each acquired Knowledge and Vow.

less for each acquired Knowledge and Vow. Each military camp in a zone with Prosperity gives a +5% attack bonus to the associated units.

Fame 500: Rise of the Twelve Peers

You can evolve Monks into Paladins for a cost in Faith .

into for a cost in . Paladins can be assigned a Relic and carry it with them, including into enemy territory.

can be assigned a Relic and carry it with them, including into enemy territory. Relics require no building slot.

Knowledge

Steelwork Each military building in a zone with an active Smithy provides a +5% defense bonus to the associated units.

Ost Your next Sentry Camp upgrade is free. Military XP gains are increased by 15% .

Marchfield Military upgrades unlock faster and have a higher chance to trigger.

Chanson de Geste Killing mystical creatures generates Faith

Miraculous Healing Religious buildings slowly heal units within their zones.



Relic: Lance of Longinus

Clan units who died within the Lance's zone can be revived in exchange for Faith.

Achievements

Campaign Achievements

New achievements for completing the new campaign main and secondary objectives.

Clan Achievements

The Wonder Collector

Capture an enemy Relic

Capture an enemy Relic Midas was an amateur

Build the Altar of Volvinius

Build the Altar of Volvinius Faithbook

Build the Codex Aureus

Build the Codex Aureus Monk is not dead

Build the relic of the clan of the Lion

Build the relic of the clan of the Lion Do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior?

Carry a Relic into enemy territory

Carry a Relic into enemy territory Everything the light touches

Control 5 forts or more

Control 5 forts or more Guess who's back? (everyone)

Revive 20 or more units at once

Revive 20 or more units at once The Twelve Peers

Raise an army comprised of at least 12 paladins

Changes

Global

Rat Infestation event

Rats now target houses and reduce Food production in the zone. Silos and upgraded Foraging Posts protect the zone against the infestation.

UI

Buildings placement on the construction panel has been changed.

Several texts have been corrected.

Bugfix

Pathfinding issues have been resolved.

When a tower is attacked on a Landvidi zone, it now displays the units attacking the tower.

When a special Townhall has already been unlocked by completing a Conquest, the notification for unlocking it is no longer displayed.

It is no longer possible to transfer a tool or relic being forged to an ally by transferring the forge building.

Spike Barricade now correctly appears on all zones.

Helheim Invasion event now works correctly.

It is no longer possible to open several building panels at once.

It is no longer possible to send Food without assigned Merchants in Campaign 1 - Mission 7

Mining progression is now correctly displayed.

Damages inflicted by Kraken final Conquest bonus have been reworked.

Thralls no longer gather more Food in a zone with a Silo if they are not assigned to a Food production building.

Names can now be changed in Creative Mode.

Several value roundings adjustments.

Known Issues

minor UI issues

Monks produce faith when building relics

Thank you everyone for your continued support of the game, we're very happy to finally give you the opportunity to continue Rig's story and explore even more of the world of Northgard. Enjoy the campaign!

-Shiro Games