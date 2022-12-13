TrackIR Testing

This update includes a number of additions & changes to the game....
- TrackIR support.
I don't have a TrackIR system to 100% test with but the SDK test system reports everything is working and I can simulate tracking in game. TrackIR needs to be switched on in the GameSettings menu and only interior views are currently supported.
- Weapon sighting systems.
All weapons now have some sort of sighting system on the HUD. Gun pods and rockets have cross hairs, TOW missiles have a circle launch guide and Hellfires have their "box" launch guide.
-
Mouse look should now be working again. It needs to be enabled in the Game Settings menu. You CANNOT bind mouse axis in the Control Settings menu.
-
Joystick look speed settings are now working again in the Game Settings menu
-
Gazelle gunpods now slightly converge at range and the canon rounds have a bit more spread.
-
Rockets have had their flight speed increased
-
Gazelle can now equip single missiles on the outer pylons to save weight.
