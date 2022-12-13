 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 13 December 2022

TrackIR Testing

This update includes a number of additions & changes to the game....

  1. TrackIR support.

I don't have a TrackIR system to 100% test with but the SDK test system reports everything is working and I can simulate tracking in game. TrackIR needs to be switched on in the GameSettings menu and only interior views are currently supported.

  1. Weapon sighting systems.

All weapons now have some sort of sighting system on the HUD. Gun pods and rockets have cross hairs, TOW missiles have a circle launch guide and Hellfires have their "box" launch guide.

  1. Mouse look should now be working again. It needs to be enabled in the Game Settings menu. You CANNOT bind mouse axis in the Control Settings menu.

  2. Joystick look speed settings are now working again in the Game Settings menu

  3. Gazelle gunpods now slightly converge at range and the canon rounds have a bit more spread.

  4. Rockets have had their flight speed increased

  5. Gazelle can now equip single missiles on the outer pylons to save weight.

