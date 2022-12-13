TrackIR Testing

Share · View all patches · Build 10137748 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update includes a number of additions & changes to the game....

TrackIR support.

I don't have a TrackIR system to 100% test with but the SDK test system reports everything is working and I can simulate tracking in game. TrackIR needs to be switched on in the GameSettings menu and only interior views are currently supported.

Weapon sighting systems.

All weapons now have some sort of sighting system on the HUD. Gun pods and rockets have cross hairs, TOW missiles have a circle launch guide and Hellfires have their "box" launch guide.